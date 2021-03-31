‘Lynching day by day’ – Philonise’s brother Philonise





A young woman who filmed George Floyd’s arrest while kneeling on the neck of police has been witnessing the trial of a former Minneapolis officer. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Derek Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to three charges related to the murder of Mr. Floyden, whose death sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests around the world. We talk to George Floyd’s brother Philonise. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



