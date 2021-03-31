Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.9 Earthquake – Gulf of Alaska, 96 miles east of Sand Point, Eastern Aleutians County, Alaska, USA, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 5:16 PM (GMT -8)





Magnitude 3.9 earthquake at a depth of 12 km

March 31 01:21 UTC: First to report: USGS after 5 minutes March 31 01:22: Volume recalculated from 3.9 to 3.8. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 14.6 to 32.9 km (9.1 to 20 miles). Corrected the epicenter location of 8.3 km (5.1 mi) northwest towards …. [show all] … March 31 01:25: Volume recalculated from 3.8 to 3.9. Hypocenter depth was recalculated from 32.9 to 33.0 km (20 to 21 miles) March 31 1:26: Center depth was recalculated from 33.0 to 12.1 km (21 to 7.5 miles) March 31 1:27: Done Center depth recalculated from 12.1 to 11.9 km (7.5 to 7.4 miles).

Update Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 01:27

A small magnitude 3.9 earthquake was just reported 52 miles southeast of Perryville, Alaska, United States

3.9 earthquake on March 30 5:16 pm (GMT -8)

Just 10 minutes ago, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near Perryville, Lake and Peninsula, Alaska, USA. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 5:16 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 7.5 miles below the surface, and the event was recorded by the United States Geological Survey, the first seismic agency to report this. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which mentioned a magnitude 3.9 earthquake as well. Includes towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have felt a very weak tremor Perryville (pop.110) located 52 miles from the epicenter.

Date and time: March 31, 2021 01:16:54 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 5:16 PM (GMT -8) Size: 3.9 Depth: 11.9 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 55.4534 ° N / 158.0688 ° W (Gulf of Alaska, Alaska, US) Nearest volcano: Veniaminof (114 km / 71 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 85 km (53 mi) southeast of Perryville (population: 113) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 99 km (62 mi) SSE of Chignik Lake (pop: 73) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (62 mi) SSE of Chignik Lagoon (population: 78) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 154 km (96 mi) east from Sand Point (population: 1,060) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 169 km (105 miles) south of Hayden Harbor (Area: 98) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 206 km (128 mi) ESE of Nelson Lagoon (Population: 52) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 273 km (170 mi) east of King Cove (population: 1,010) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 422 km (262 mi) southwest of Kodiak Station (Population: 1,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 433 km (269 mi) south of Kodiak (Population: 6,250) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 433 km (269 miles) southwest of Saint Paul (Population: 6,250) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter just in time from the earthquake: few clouds 2.7 ° C (37 ° F), humidity: 61%, winds: 11 m / s (21 knots) from WNW Primary data source: USGS (United States Geological Survey) Rated output power: 4.5 x 1010 joules (12.4 MWh, equivalent to 10.7 tons of TNT).

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource3.912 km84 Km SE of Perryville, Alaska, USA USGS4.239 kmALASKA PENINSULA, USAEMSC User Reports on this Earthquake (1)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Chenik Bay, Alaska (95.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): heard and felt, vibration and slight side-to-side movement. And the sleeping dogs did not wake up. Someone who hadn’t felt an earthquake before asked if it was an earthquake, but didn’t need to be convinced that it was. It was also felt and recognized at school. | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app)

