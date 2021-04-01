Earthquake swarm hits the largest volcano in the world





Earthquake swarm continues at Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Red dots indicate earthquakes within the last two hours, orange dots represent earthquakes over the past two days, and yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last two weeks. The triangles show where the seismometers are located around the volcanic island. Photo: USGS

The earthquake swarm continues at Mauna Loa, known as the world’s largest active volcano. While the smaller nearby Kilauea volcano is erupting, Mauna Loa has yet to erupt at this time. But this can change over time.

Starting at 2:30 a.m. HTT on March 29, 2021, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded more than 130 earthquakes down the northwestern side of Mauna Loa Peak, about 26 miles west northwest of Medina Volcano, Hawaii. According to HVO, most of these earthquakes occur in a mass about one mile wide and 3.5-5 miles below the surface.

The swarm continues this morning, a 2.6 earthquake was recorded in Pahala at 2:03 a.m. HT.

The largest event in the sequence, to date, was a 2.7 magnitude earthquake, with the bulk of events being less than 2 magnitude. Only one event was reported by a population and described as weak vibration with maximum intensity of II on the modified Mercalli density scale.

Dust from the summit of Mauna Loa volcano due to a recent snowstorm in Hawaii. Photo: Weatherboy

HVO says that shallow earthquakes gather in this region does not mean an eruption is imminent. In a statement issued by the US Geological Survey, the scientists there said: “HVO has recorded shallow earthquakes in this region for several decades across several volcanic cycles in both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa. These earthquakes may result from changes in the magma storage system and / or they may be Part of normal reset operations of the volcano due to changing pressures within it. Other monitoring data flows for Mauna Loa and Kīlauea, including ground and gas deformation and images, show no major changes in activity. “

The location of volcanoes on the Big Island of Hawaii. Photo: USGS

Although there are no signs of an imminent eruption, the US Geological Survey wants people to be prepared for the possibility of an eruption here. Earlier this month, the US Geological Survey warned, “While an eruption of Mauna Loa volcano is not imminent, it is now time to reconsider personal eruption plans. Similar to preparing for hurricane season, having a volcanic eruption plan in advance helps in the event of an emergency. “.

The US Geological Survey suggests that people in Hawaii have a “travel bag” equipped with essential items now before the next eruption of Mauna Loa volcano. Photo: HIEMA

With another eruption on Mauna Loa inevitable, although the timing has not yet been set, the US Geological Survey is urging people in Hawaii to have a personalized response plan, prepare a “go bag”, and define what one would do in the event of an eruption at times. Different from the day or the week.

“The most important thing you can do is have a personal response plan,” USGS says. Document what you will do when a volcano erupts and make sure your family and friends know what this plan is.

USGS proposes to have a “suitcase” in order. “Nowadays, people pack” go “bags containing essentials in case you have to leave your home on an eviction order. You may want to include important documents, such as birth certificate, bonds, legal papers, and medicines.”

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on Earth, rising to 13,681 feet above sea level. Mauna Loa rises from the ocean floor in the middle of the Pacific Ocean at a depth of about 3 miles. Due to the large mass of the volcano, the ocean floor below Mauna Loa sinks another 5 miles. According to the USGS, this places the Mauna Loa summit 56,000 feet above its base; The enormous volcano covers half of the island of Hawaii, also known as the “Big Island of Hawaii”.

Kilauea at Sunrise: As the sun rises, scientists can begin to see the extent of last night’s eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii. Image: USGS / HV This map shows the response time people can expect based on the Mauna Loa eruptions over the past 200 years. The different sectors around Mauna Loa were colored according to how quickly the lava reached populated areas. The warmer the color, the faster the streams will travel. Lava flows in Mauna Loa over the past 200 years are shown in gray, and numbers along the coast indicate times of lava transport into the ocean after the vents have opened. Large, bold numbers record average effusion rates for different parts of the volcano in millions of cubic meters per day (Mm3 / d). Photo: USGS

Mauna Loa eruptions tend to produce massive fast-moving pyroclastic flows that can affect communities on the eastern and western sides of the Big Island from Kona to Hilo. Since the 1850s, Hilo in eastern Hawaii has been threatened by 7 lava flows of Mauna Loa. On the south and west sides of the island, lava flows of Mauna Loa reached the coast there 8 times: in 1859, 1868, 1887, 1926 and 1919 and three times in 1950.

Mauna Loa is one of 5 volcanoes that make up the Big Island of Hawaii. The oldest volcano on the island of Hawaii is Kohala, which is over a million years old. Kilauea is the youngest, with an estimated age of about 300,000-600,000 years. Mauna Loa is the second smallest volcano on the island, with an estimated age of around 700,000 years.

After subsiding for nearly two years, Kilauea is starting to re-emerge in December. As the lava erupts on the surface in this volcano, it is contained within a lake of lava deep within the Kilauea caldera. Lava does not threaten any community at this time; Other than its glow reflected in the night sky, the lava is not visible from viewing areas within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at this time.

HVO continues to closely monitor geological changes, earthquakes, deformation, and gas emissions at Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes. According to the USGS, HVO will issue additional messages and alert level changes as required by the activity change.

