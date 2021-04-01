The political crisis and the escalation of Covid in Brazil – BBC News





Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro is facing the biggest crisis in his presidency after all the army, navy and air force chiefs left and the country recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths a day. The unprecedented resignation of the defense chiefs is seen as a protest against Mr. Bolsonaro's efforts to impose inadequate control over the military. Mr. Bolsonaro's popularity has waned as a result of his response to Covid-19. Nearly 314,000 people were killed, a new record of 3,780 days on Tuesday.

