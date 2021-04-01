Surrey County homeowners are eligible for repairs after the Sparta earthquake





Surry County homeowners may qualify for home repairs linked to damage caused by last summer’s Sparta earthquake. Earthquake Home Recovery Software provides assistance to repair, rebuild, replace or compensate owners for completed repairs. Click the video player above to see the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Owners could participate even if they received money from other sources, including Small Business Administration loans or private bank loans, officials said. A private association or bank loan for home repairs, a state-funded homeowner earthquake recovery program can pay off the proceeds of loans used for earthquake-related repairs, including structural repairs, heating, and other safety needs. The Disaster Recovery Team of the State Budget Office works closely with the Individual Assistance Program Department of Emergency Management to assist in earthquake situations. Officials said if owners provide information to the Emergency Management Department they are still eligible for assistance, eligibility requirements are listed online at osbm.nc.gov/earthquake-homeowner-recovery-program, and homeowners can call 844-935-1744 Find out which assistance they might qualify for

Dobson, North Carolina –

Surry County homeowners may qualify for home repairs linked to damage caused by last summer’s Sparta earthquake.

Earthquake Homeowner Recovery Program provides assistance to repair, rebuild, replace, or compensate owners for completed repairs.

Click the video player above to see the latest headlines from WXII 12.

Officials said owners could participate even if they received money from other sources, including small business administration loans or private bank loans.

If the homeowner is approved for a small business association or private bank loan for home repairs, the state-funded earthquake recovery program for homeowners can pay off the proceeds of the loans used for earthquake-related repairs, including structural repairs, heating, and other safety needs.

Non-emergency repairs or property upgrades do not qualify for compensation.

The Disaster Recovery Team of the State Budget Office works closely with the Department of Emergency Management and the Individual Assistance Program for earthquake assistance. Officials said if the owners provide information to the emergency management department, they are still eligible for assistance.

Eligibility requirements are listed online at osbm.nc.gov/earthquake-homeowner-recovery-program.

Homeowners can call 844-935-1744 to find out what assistance they might qualify for.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos