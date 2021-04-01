BBC News reporter John Sudworth will travel to Taiwan after the threats – BBC News





BBC correspondent John Sudworth has left China and gone to Taiwan after pressure and threats from the Chinese authorities. John Sudworth, who has won awards for his treatment of the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region, left Beijing with his family. The BBC has said it is proud of its news and continues to be a Chinese correspondent. In its statement, the BBC said: “John’s reporting has revealed truths that the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know.” China has denounced the BBC’s coverage of Xinjiang. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source