We present the WHO technical package on the quality of care in fragile, vulnerable and affected environments





The World Health Organization calls for action to address the quality of care in fragile, conflict-affected and vulnerable environments (FCV) by publishing technical package on this topic. Day 16In March 2021, the WHO hosted a global webinar to present the content of the technical package and consider how a whole range of stocks can apply it to drive action. A recording of the webinar is available here. Quality challenge in FCV settings In FCV environments, home to nearly a quarter of the world’s population, there are many challenges in providing quality health services, such as damaged infrastructure and systems, insufficient numbers of trained health workers, and increased health needs. FCV settings include a range of situations such as humanitarian crises, protracted emergencies, and armed conflict. Poor care accounts for about 15% of all deaths in low- and middle-income countries

[1] ; this will probably be worse in the FCV settings. Estimates indicate that 60% of preventable maternal deaths, 53% of deaths in children under 5 years of age, and 45% of infant deaths occur in fragile environments dominated by political conflict, displacement, and natural disasters.

[2] . As WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “for our sisters and brothers who are already facing such extreme hardships, the cost of not working in the quality of care is unnecessary human suffering and lost lives. This is a preventable tragedy. “ WHO response The WHO has responded to this need by developing this technical package. The package is the product of a two-year collaboration between WHO headquarters, WHO EMRO and the University of North Carolina and has undergone extensive consultations. It consists of a a document describing a flexible approach to taking action on the quality of care in FCV settings and accompanying summary of tools and resources. Dr. Tedros called on the global community in his comments, noting that “the challenge now is to launch these tools in action, work together and learn, and to continue with compassion and conviction in our common mission of achieving universal health coverage. “. See the technical page for more information here. [1] National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Crossing the Global Gap in Quality: Improving World Health Care,” The National Academies Press, Washington DC, 2018. [2] S. Zeid, F. Bustreo, M. Barakat, P. Maurer, and K. Gilmore, “For Every Woman, Every Child, Everywhere: A Universal Agenda for the Health of Women, Children, and Adolescents,” vol. 385, no. 9981, 2015.

