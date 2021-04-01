Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.5 Earthquake – Aegean Sea, 92 km southwest of Kalymnos, Dodecanese, South Aegean, Greece, Thursday, April 1, 2021 3:33 PM (GMT +3)





An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 98 km

Apr 1 12:36 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 3 minutes. April 1 12:40: Volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.3. Corrected the location of the epicenter at 6.4 km (4 mi) westward … [show all] … April 1 12:41 am: NOA1 data updates are being used April 12:46: Volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.6. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 10.0 to 102.8 km (6.2 to 64 mi). Corrected the epicenter location of 58 km (36 mi) westward from 1 April at 13:29: magnitude was recalculated from 4.6 to 4.5. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 102.8 to 98.2 km (64 to 61 miles).

Update Thursday, April 1, 2021, 12:42 PM

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Karpathos, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean, Greece

Earthquake 4.4 April 1 3:33 PM (GMT +3)

Just 9 minutes ago, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred near Karpathos, Dodecanese, South Aegean, Greece. The tremor was recorded early in the afternoon of Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), the first agency To monitor earthquakes you are reporting. A second report was later released by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which classified it as a magnitude 4.3 earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 4.6 magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the area. The epicenter area. The weak tremors were probably felt in Olympus (area 400) located 28 km from the epicenter, and Karpathos (population 2,200) at 54 km. Includes other towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt the tremor very weak. Kéfalos (population 2,500) located 85 km from the epicenter, Antimacheia (population 2,300) 91 km, Archangelos (population 5,400) 92 km, Avanto (population 5,600) 99 km away, Zipari (population 2,700) 99 km away Km, Kos (19200) 102 km, Rhodes (region 56100) 110 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 1, 2021 12:33:41 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Thursday, April 1, 2021 3:33 PM (GMT +3) Size: 4.5 Depth: 98.2 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 36.199 Degree North / 26.5421 ° E (Aegean Sea, Greece) Nearest volcano: Nisyros (70 km / 43 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 43 km (27 mi) southeast of Estepalia (population: 1130) -> See nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) SSW of Kéfalos (population: 2530) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) southwest of Antimacia (Dodecanese) (population: 2,250) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! ) (Pop Count: 12,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) northwest of Karpathos (Population: 2,240) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) east of Emporio (Population: 1950) -> See earthquakes nearby! 102 km (63 mi) southwest of Kos (Population: 19,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) southwest of Bodrum (Turkey) (Population: 39,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 159 km (99 miles) north of Heraklion (Population: 137,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 319 km (198 miles) southeast of Athens (Population: 664,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) northwest of Karpathos Island (Population: 0.67) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) northeast of Crete (population: 623100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) ESE of Anafi Island (Population: 271) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 12 ° C (54 ° F), humidity: 82%, winds: 8 m / s (16 knots) northwest.Basic data source: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) Estimated Energy Source: 3.5 × 1011 joules (98.6 MWh, equivalent to 84.8 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource4.598 km50 Km WSW From Xalki, Greece NOA4.4103 kmDODECANESE ISLANDS, GREECEEMSC4.3118 km Dodecanese Islands, Greece GFZ4.1105 km MEDITERRANEAN SEA, GREECE KOERI-RETMC4.7112 km (2)

3706 Lugo Ave, Lynnwood, California, 90262 (11,409.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very strong vibration (MMI VII) / clank, shake / 1-2 seconds: It was too strong that threw me out of my bed on the second floor..but i guess if i was moving busy i didn’t feel like it. Barking dog | One user found this interesting.

149 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

