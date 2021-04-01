French schools will close under a third closure – BBC News





President Emmanuel Macron says French schools will be closed for at least three weeks as part of new state restrictions to combat Covid cases. Blockade measures introduced in some areas of France earlier this month are also being extended to other districts. All non-essential shops must be closed from Saturday and it will be forbidden to travel more than 10 km (six miles) from home for no good reason. The country has a peak of more than 5,000 people in intensive care. On Wednesday, the country’s Ministry of Health reported 59,038 new cases. France has so far reported more than 4.6 million coronaviruses and 95,495 Covid-related deaths. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Coronavirus #France #EmmanuelMacron #BBCNews.



source