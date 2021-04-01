USAID funding for reconstruction and development activities since the 2010 earthquake





What GAO found

Since 2010, when a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, the United States has provided assistance to support the country’s reconstruction and development. As of September 30, 2020, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed 95 percent and disbursed 89 percent of the approximately $ 2.3 billion it allocated in supplementary and annual appropriations to fund reconstruction and development in Haiti since fiscal year 2010. USAID has directed approximately Three-quarters of its total funding is earmarked for three aid sectors – health and disabilities, economic and food security, and governance and the rule of law. The agency allocated the remaining funding to five other sectors – shelter, energy, education, ports, transportation, and technical services – and operating expenses, among others.

Total USAID allocation for Haiti for Reconstruction and Development from FY10-2020 appropriations, by aid sector

USAID funded 440 reconstruction and development activities in Haiti across the eight aid sectors in fiscal years 2010 through 2020. Three sectors – health and disabilities, economic and food security, and governance and the rule of law – accounted for most of (351) activities. Specifically, it is funded by the United States Agency for International Development

135 activities in the health and disability sector, including activities to improve maternal and child health care and health infrastructure; 125 activities in the economic and food security sector, including training for workers and agricultural inputs for farmers; And 91 activities in the governance and rule of law sector, including assistance to national and municipal governments in providing services.

US-based organizations implemented 269 activities, Haiti-based organizations implemented 117 activities, and multilateral organizations and organizations located in locations other than the United States or Haiti implemented 54 activities.

Why GAO study

More than a decade after the earthquake in January 2010, Haiti is still struggling to recover and faces serious development challenges. Since the earthquake, Haiti has experienced many additional disasters, including cholera epidemics, hurricanes, and droughts, further weakening the country’s already fragile economic, social and political institutions.

In July 2010, Congress appropriated $ 1.2 billion in supplementary funding for the reconstruction of Haiti. In addition, federal agencies, including the United States Agency for International Development, have allocated funding from annual appropriations since the earthquake to reconstruction and development activities in Haiti. The United States Agency for International Development is the lead agency responsible for managing funds for these activities.

The GAO has been asked to examine the status of US-funded reconstruction and development efforts in Haiti. This report describes (1) USAID allocations, commitments, and disbursements for reconstruction and development in Haiti from appropriations for fiscal years 2010 through 2020 and (2) USAID-funded reconstruction and development activities in Haiti in those fiscal years.

The GAO analyzed USAID data, reviewed documents, and conducted interviews with USAID officials in Washington, DC and Haiti. In a forthcoming report, the GAO will examine the status of selected US reconstruction and development activities in Haiti and the extent to which they have achieved their desired goals.

For more information, contact Latesha Love at (202) 512-4409 or [email protected]

