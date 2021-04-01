Earthquake information: Mag average. 3.9 – 27 km NWE of Isawl, Mizoram, India, Friday, April 2, 2021 12:21 am (GMT +5: 30)





An earthquake of average magnitude 3.9 at a depth of 10 km

Apr 1 19:11 UTC: First to report: EMSC in 20 minutes.

Date and time: April 1, 2021 18:51:46 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Friday, April 2, 2021 12:21 am (GMT +5: 30) Size: 3.9 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter : 23.84 ° N / 92.95 ° E (Aizawl, Mizoram, India) Nearby towns and cities: 27 km (17 mi) ENE of Aizawl (population: 265,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 30 km (19 mi) east of Sairang (Aizawl) (pop: 5,760) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 41 km (25 mi) ESE from Satlau (Mamet) (population: 11,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 mi) southeast of Kolasep (Population: 25,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 62 km (38 mi) northeast of Tensol (Warship) (Population: 5,960) -> See earthquakes nearby! 62 km (38 mi) north of Searship (Surchip) (population: 20,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 91 km (57 mi) south of Churachandpur (Manipur) (Population: 47,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 mi) southeast of Darmanagar (North Tripura) (Population: 32,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 259 km (161 mi) east of Dhaka (Bangladesh) (Population: 10,356,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 288 km (179 mi) southeast of Guwahati (Assam) (Population: 899,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at T Earthquake effect: clear skies of 13.8 ° C (57 ° F), humidity: 79%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) from the southeast Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Rated exported: 4.5 × 1010 joules (12.4 mWh, equivalent to 10.7 tons of TNT) more information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Source location 3.910 km India and Bangladesh BORDER REGIONEMSC User reports on this earthquake (19)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Isool / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 seconds: Sitting on the chair and I felt a weak jolt that could be considered wrong due to vertigo but the water in a glass container next to me confirms that it is an earthquake. The house is a well-constructed reinforced concrete building, so only moving the ground can create noticeable vibration. | 2 users found this interesting.

Isol / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single vertical bump / very short

Isol (27.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / Very short (reported with our app)

Aizawl / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2 sec

Kashida / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 sec

Isol / Strong vibration (MMI VI)

Gatsila / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 10-15 seconds

Isawl / Light Shake (MMI IV)

Jamshedpur / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Dawrpui, Aizawl. Mesoram / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Aizawl / Light shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / Too short: I was on the sofa and the sofa was swinging..I was alarmed because I got up but it wasn’t much

Chaltlang, Aizawl / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Lateral) / 1-2 sec

Isol / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Chanmari aizawl / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Too short: I felt the bed beeping, there was no vibration and sway, and then the sound came again and I realized it was an earthquake … it was upstairs ..

Dawrpui Vengthar, Aizawl, Mizoram (26.7 km WSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very strong vibration (MMI VII) / single vertical bump / Very short

24.6 km from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short (reported with our app)

Zimbuk Isol / No Hair

aizawl / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Isolate / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / 1-2 sec

