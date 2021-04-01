Connect with us

France tightens Covid restrictions as cases escalate – BBC News

French President Macron has announced that he will tighten restrictions in the face of a rise in the number of Covid cases. The measures put in place in Paris and other areas will be extended to the whole nation; and schools will be closed for at least three weeks. Reeta Chakrabarti presents BBC News at Ten with a report by Lucy Williamson in Paris. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

