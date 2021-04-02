What do you do if an earthquake moves your ball? – Fort Bragg News attorney





Here are the long-awaited winning results from the recent St.Paddy Day Golf Championship. Thank you Dave Hautala for providing them. First place winners were Glenn Beck, Scott Dietz, Charlie Jenkins and Peter Barge. Were we surprised that this team won two doctors? This is Charlie and Peter, the smoothest swing south of the Nuyu River. Glenn. And Rocky Scott.

This team finished “Of course they won” by 6 points below average 65. Then there was a tie in second place, with two teams coming in 66th.

In the event of a tie, it is settled with a so-called “exit card”. Tournament officials check the team’s cards to determine who has won the nine fullbacks. In this case, Dennis Hartsock, Randall Jones, Aasia Tukav and Diane Maxi in the back scored nine 31 goals to win the second place on the card. Third place, nine defending 34 times, went to Lenny Miller, Jim Ellis, Jim McDonnell and Julie Baucum.

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all of those who played it. It was an amazing day.

The third-place team stood out with more distinction: All team members did Full Deitz’s work. Remember Full Deitz? Named after Scott Deitz, it rides a full 18 holes without hitching a ride on any of the holes. Every time Scott plays, he plays Full Deitz.

This team also had a fifth walking member, who used four legs, and his name was Lincoln. This is Jim McDonnell’s dog. Lincoln, waking up there in old age, made a half-admiral of Dietz. Golfers know Little River of Lincoln, he escorts with Jim and hangs out at the Pro Shop while Jim works. Lincoln has a following of treatment providers he is looking for, including Charlie Jenkins, Don Romilly, Jim Eilers, Jim and Cindy Ellis, Sunny Lee – and maybe a few others. Don Romelli raised the bar for treatment, furnishing Lincoln with delicious turkey.

Raise your hand if you feel an earthquake on Wednesday morning. I felt it in Albion. I came across Doug Muir last Thursday resting after 18 holes, who said “Yeah, it felt very strong.” Doug lives in Compteci.

Doug’s ball that morning on number one green was at rest for about five minutes, then rolled slightly. Doug wanted to know if he should put the ball back in place or should he play it where it was now? The movement could be due to wind or earthquake – or who knows.

Well, according to the golf rules, if the ball is marked, it returns to its mark. If the ball is not marked and moved with natural forces, the ball is played where it is landing. Dan Messi, who is also resting, reports that he has made a hole six in the front nine and a hole 15 in the back nine. Six and 15 are the same front and rear hatch with different tees. Beautiful, Dan.

