The shielding officially ends in England and Wales





Shields for nearly 4 million people in England and Wales have officially ended today. Many of them have been confined to their homes for the past year because they are clinically vulnerable. The removal of the restrictions occurs in Covid cases and after the fall of those admitted to the hospital, but they are still advised to take social distance, work from home, and avoid crowds. Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to cancel the cuts later this month. Jane Dodge has returned to see three people who have been armored in Nottingham for the past year. .



