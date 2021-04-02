Global Earthquake Report for Friday, April 2, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Fri, Apr 2 2021 09:20

09:20 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on April 2, 2021

Summary: 2 6.0+ earthquakes, 5 5.0+ earthquakes, 48 ​​4.0+ earthquakes, 141 3.0+ earthquakes, 241 2.0+ earthquakes (437 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 48 earthquakes, grade 3+: 141 earthquakes, grade 2+: 241 earthquakes, no earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher. Total seismic energy estimate: 1.9 × 1014 Joules (53.4 GWh), equivalent to 45,984 tons of TNT or 2.9 Atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (last 24 hours): # 1: 6.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, April 1, 2021 10:56 pm (GMT +13) # 2: 6.0 South Pacific earthquake, Fiji, April 1, 2021 3:11 AM (GMT -12) # 3: 5.5 Maluku Sea earthquake, 285 km northeast of Bitung, Sulawesi Baruh, Indonesia, April 1, 2021 6:12 pm (GMT +8) # 4: 5.3 earthquake South Pacific, New Zealand, April 2, 2021 11:10 am (GMT +13) # 5: 5.0 South Atlantic, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands earthquake, April 1, 2021 8:02 pm (GMT -2) # 6: 5.0 South earthquake Pacific, New Zealand, April 2, 2021 5:36 pm (GMT +13) # 7: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, April 2, 2021 8:48 pm (GMT +13) # 8: 4.9 earthquake 109 km north of Zhezqazghan, Karaganda, Kazakhstan, April 1, 2021 4:30 pm (GMT +6) # 9: 4.8 Earthquake South Pacific, New Zealand, April 2, 2021 12:58 am (GMT +13) # 10: 4.8 Indian Ocean earthquake, 122 km west of Wayingabo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, April 1, 2021 11:18 PM (GMT +8) earthquakes reported. Felt: # 1: 4.5 earthquake in Guelma, 15 km south of Ezbet, Skikda, Algeria, April 1, 2021 3:33 pm (GMT +1) – 218 reports # 2: 3.0 2.3 Miles North South Gate Earthquake, Los Angeles County, California, USA, April 1, 2021 5:52 AM (GMT -7) – 159 Report No. 3: 3.9 Earthquake 27 km Northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram, India, April 2, 2021 12:21 a.m. (GMT +5: 30) – 35 reports 4: 3.0 Grad Glena earthquake, 19 km southwest of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, April 1, 2021 5:55 pm (GMT +2) – 10 reports # 5: 3.4 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 8.7 kilometers northeast of Bejaia, Algeria, April 1, 2021 5:22 pm (GMT +1) – 8 Reports # 6: Earthquake 3.7: 23 kilometers northwest of Heuan, Guangdong, China, April 2, 2021 5:40 a.m. (GMT +8) – 6 Reports # 7: 6.1 earthquakes The South Pacific, New Zealand, April 1, 2021 10:56 PM (GMT +13) – 3 Reports # 8: 4.5 earthquake in the Aegean Sea, 92 km southwest of Kalymnos, Dodecanese, South Aegean, Greece, April 1, 2021 3:33 pm (GMT +3) – 3 reports # 9: 2.1 earthquake 8.1 miles southeast of Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas, USA, April 2, 2021 12:39 am (GMT -5) – Two reports # 10: 4.1 earthquake, county La Paz, Mendoza, 95 km west of San Luis, Juan Martin de Boeridon, San Luis, Argentina, April 2, 2021 2:47 am (GMT -3) – Two reports No. 11: 3.6 earthquake 9.9 km south of Patras, Acha, western Greece, 2 April 2021 8:15 a.m. (GMT +3) – Two Reports No. 12: 2.7 earthquake 9.9 km west of Pontoc, Mountain Province, Cordillera, Philippines, April 2, 2021 5:25 a.m. (GMT +8) – Two reports No. 13: 4.0 earthquake county Surigao del Sur, 12 km southeast of San Francisco, Philippines, April 2, 2021, 7:45 a.m. (GMT +8) – Two Reports No. 14: 5.3 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, April 2, 2021 11:10 a.m. (GMT) +13) – Two reports No. 15: 4.1 earthquake north of Germany Pacific Ocean, 46 km south of Mapastepec, Chiapas, Mexico, April 1, 2021 11:06 AM (GMT -6) – Two Reports No. 16: 2.2 Earthquake 23 kilometers northwest of Searles Valley, California, USA, April 1, 2021 2:50 AM (GMT -7) – Two reports No. 17: 4.4 North Pacific Earthquake, 41 miles southwest of Eureka, Humboldt County, California, USA, April 2, 2021 1:21 am (GMT-7) – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous news – The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Eureka, Humboldt County, California, just 6 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on Friday morning April 2, 2021 at 1:21 a.m. local time at a depth of 12 shallow miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Read all, what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … Read all A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the afternoon of Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM local time near Norsop, Malamba County, Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos