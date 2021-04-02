Covid: A group of lawmakers criticizes “divisive and discriminatory” vaccine passports





A Covid passport system threatens to create a "control point for Britain", according to dozens of MPs and colleagues in the party – claiming proof of vaccination or a negative test would be "divisive and discriminatory".

The government is looking into whether an passport system in England could help open up areas such as hospitality and entertainment, but critics say it would be a major violation of civil liberties.



