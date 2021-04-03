BBC – Disturbing images of the Ethiopian civilian killings obtained by BBC News





The BBC has obtained people wearing uniforms from the Ethiopian army that seem to be disturbing videos showing unarmed civilians killed in northern Ethiopia. In 2020 the government launched a military campaign in the Tigray region, following an attack on a rebel group, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. They have denounced the grave abuses and war crimes committed by all parties to the conflict. Clive Myrie introduces BBC News Ten to African reporter Leila Nathoo.

