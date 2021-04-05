‘I found the grave with my name on it’: Abortion in Italy – BBC News





There has been a cry in Italy that dozens of women who were aborted or aborted after 20 weeks of pregnancy were found unaware that the fetus had been religiously buried in a grave marked with the woman’s name. A breach of privacy was clarified when a woman, the atheist Marta Loi, found it when she shared a photo of the grave. The struggle that many Italian women are legalizing in 1978 to get into Italian abortion is refocused. For advice on pregnancy-related issues, visit the BBC Action line website. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Reporter: Mark Lowen Producer: Julian Miglierini Camera: Francesco Tosto #BBCNews.



