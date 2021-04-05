Great Utah ShakeOut: Are you ready for earthquake drills this year?





Utah (ABC4) – Did you know that Utah, on average, has at least 1,400 earthquakes and aftershocks each year?

Mark Hill, a seismologist at the University of Utah seismograph stations, told ABC4 that only 2% of those earthquakes are felt.

“These are different:” The earthquake sequence in southern Utah

On April 15, 2021, Utahns will participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut, one day every year Utahns are encouraged to participate in exercises to prepare us for potential earthquakes.

According to the Great Utah ShakeOut website, 90% of Utah residents live in active earthquake areas.

Utah has seen devastating earthquakes in the past, and geological evidence indicates the possibility of earthquakes greater than any locally occurring in historical time in the future, according to the Great Utah ShakeOut.

“Large earthquakes are possible anywhere in Utah, but they are most likely in a” seismic belt “about 100 miles wide running north to south along the Wasatch front and through Richfield to Cedar City and St. George,” Great Utah Chic Out reported.

Is my home safe after the earthquake? How to detect damage from an earthquake

“About 60% of earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater occur in the Wasatchfront region,” Hill adds.

Many Utah residents rule out earthquake risk based on the absence of medium to large earthquakes, especially along the Wasatch interface. Most of the people who live in Utah today have not experienced a devastating earthquake in the state, Great Utah ShakeOut shares.

Courtesy: Utah Geological Survey, Courtesy: Utah Geological Survey, Courtesy: Utah Geological Survey, Courtesy: Utah Geological Survey

On March 18, 2020, Utah was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.7. It was the strongest earthquake in Utah since the 1992 earthquake in St.George.

One year later: The Magna earthquake continued to shake the Salt Lake Valley

The epicenter of the 2020 earthquake was eight miles from Magna, and it was felt along the Wasatch Front, in Colorado, Wyoming, and even Idaho.

Utah straddles the boundary between the Basin and Range extending to the west and the relatively more stable Rocky Mountains and the Colorado Plateau to the east. These boundaries coincide with a region of seismic activity called the Intermountain seismic belt, “says Great Utah ShakeOut.

Utah’s longest and most active fault, the Wasatch fault, is located within the Intermountain seismic belt.

According to the Great Utah ShakeOut, rapid population growth along Wasatch Front areas is putting most Utah residents at risk.

“A very exciting discovery”: A scientist studies active volcanoes in central Utah What should you do if you find yourself experiencing an earthquake?

The following information is taken from Great Utah ShakeOut.

Drop it, cover and secure it. To respond quickly, you must practice a lot. You may only have seconds to protect yourself in the event of an earthquake before a strong vibration hits you – or drops something on you. Practice helps you prepare to respond.

If you are inside a building, do not move more than a few steps, then go down, cover and hold: fall to the ground (before the earthquake hits you!), Take the cover by sitting under a sturdy desk or table, and go on. Until the shaking stops, stay inside until the shaking stops and you are sure it’s safe to exit. In most buildings in Utah, you will be safer if you stay in place until the shaking stops, if you are outside when the shaking starts, you should find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, street lights, and power lines, then drop, cover, and wait. Stay there until the shaking stops, if you are driving, stop to an obvious place, stop and stay there with a seatbelt until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that may have been damaged. Are you ready for a great smoothie?

Officials say that ground shaking during an earthquake is “seldom the cause of injury.”

Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by collapsing walls and ceilings, flying glass, and falling objects. It is extremely important for the person to move as little as possible to reach the safety spot they set because most injuries occur when people try to move more than a short distance during shaking, ”as reported on the Great Utah ShakeOut website.

Look around the areas and places you spend the most time and identify safe places like under a durable piece of furniture or against an interior wall. If you are in your office or school, respond quickly. Immediate response to relocation can save lives. This safe place should be a few steps away to avoid injury from flying debris.

How to participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut.

Utahns can register to be a part of and participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut. If you have never registered with Utah ShakeOut, you can learn more about registering. If you have participated in the past years, you can log in to your account.

Anyone searching for resources and information can send “UTAHWUAKE” to 43362.

To learn more about earthquakes in Utah, see the US Committee on Safety, “Setting roots in earthquake county.”

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos