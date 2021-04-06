Block roadmap: Confirmed that restrictions in England will be eased from 12 April





The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has confirmed that England will move on to the next phase of the road outside the blockade. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Along with Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser and Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, the prime minister said people’s patience was “paying off” and that outdoor hospitality and non-essential hospitality would reopen on 12 April. —— —————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source