The Covid-19 disaster in Brazil could threaten the world as new variants spread





He downplayed Covid’s 19 threat and refused to prevent it from spreading. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Now, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been blamed for the deadly pandemic incident in his country – with its highly transmissive variation – and warnings from doctors that more young people have been admitted to hospitals with the virus than ever before. Covid’s death has risen in Brazil, and has been at its peak in recent days. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source