The Syrian sailor is stranded in a cargo ship left off the coast of Egypt – BBC News





For the past four years Mohammed Aisha has been living in a cargo ship left off the coast of Egypt. In recent months, he has been completely alone. The number of abandoned crews is growing, according to Lloyd’s List, leaving seafarers in a precarious situation. Paul Adams of the BBC has been in contact with Mohammed for weeks, knowing his isolated life offshore. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#LifeAtSea #Egypt #BBCNews.



source