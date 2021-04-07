Under-30s in the UK offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab





An alternative Covid vaccine should be offered to children under 30 in the UK in the Oxford / AstraZeneca domain. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Of the 20 million doses given in the UK, 79 reported cases of rare blood clots. All cases of rare blood clots occurred after the first dose of the vaccine. Of the 79 cases, 19 were killed. Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy medical director, said the UK vaccination program had been “hugely successful” but that “course correction” was needed now. He was joined by Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chairman of the Joint Vaccination and Vaccination Committee (JCVI), Professor June Raine, Director General of the MHRA and Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chairman of the Human Medicines Committee. .



source