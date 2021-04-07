Earthquake: The National Seismology Center has established more seismographs around Delhi





The Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday that the National Seismology Center has deployed additional seismic recording tools to closely monitor seismic activity in and around Delhi as the region experienced a series of tremors in the past year. Based on analysis of satellite imagery, active fault fingerprints were observed at various locations such as Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla Nehru Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district in Rajasthan; Sonipat, Gurgaon, Rotak, Rawari and Noh counties in Haryana; And Bajpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

Field geological survey was conducted at all these sites to validate the identified features from the satellite data. Correlation analysis and interpretation of field evidence and satellite data is in progress. This information and results obtained through magnetic surveys (MT) can be used for future earthquake-resistant buildings.

The Ministry of Environment and Physics said that the National Networks Center had consulted with a few experts and decided to deploy additional recording tools to closely monitor earthquake activity in and around Delhi, and to conduct field studies to characterize underground structures using geophysical techniques.

The MT geophysical survey, which includes measuring electric and magnetic fields changing over time to determine the distribution of electrical conductivity in the Earth’s interior, was conducted in collaboration with the Wadia Institute of Geology in the Himalayas, Dehradun, across the Moradabad Fault (in Moradabad and the surrounding area) and the Great Boundary Fault (in Bareilly). And the surrounding area).

MT survey was completed via major faults in Delhi area, such as Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault, Sohna Fault, Mathura Fault, Moradabad Fault and Great Boundary Fault. Data analysis is in progress. She said active fault mapping is another study that was jointly approached by IIT Kanpur.

The National Capital Region and surrounding areas have been hit by small and small earthquakes since last April. The epicenter of these earthquakes was in the Northeast Delhi, Rotak, Sunipat, Baghbat, Faridabad and Warrior regions. The Earthquake Monitoring Center monitored earthquakes through 11 additional temporary field stations, which were installed during the months of May and June 2020, to accurately locate earthquakes in order to better understand the causative sources.

All of these stations are operational and provide nearly real-time data for locating earthquakes. In the past three months, there have been nine earthquakes measuring between 1.8 and 2.9 on the Richter scale, most of which are located in West Delhi, Southwest Delhi, Rotak, Sunipat, Pagpat, Bahadurgarh and Ghaziabad.

