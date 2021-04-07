Covid Vaccine: UK Under-30s Offer AstraZeneca Jab Alternative





Healthy adults under the age of 30 in the UK will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine after tests have shown that it can be linked to a very rare blood clot. Regulators say there is still no evidence of a link, but of the more than 20 million doses already given in the UK, 79 people have suffered from clots – and 19 have died unfortunately. Officials stressed that the enormous benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risk of side effects for the vast majority of people – the owner said it was “safe, effective and saved thousands of lives”. .



