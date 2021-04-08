New questions about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults raised in the UK – BBC News





The UK government has raised new questions about the safety of young people in the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults. Leading health experts in the UK have given new instructions to the vaccine after proving that they have developed blood clots in very rare cases. MHRA UK regulator said the guidance is not evidence that the vaccine has caused clots, but said the link is becoming stronger. So from now on people in the UK aged 18 to 29 will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. The regulator stressed that the benefits of taking the AstraZeneca vaccine still outweigh the risks for most people.

