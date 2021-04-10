



Prince Philip, a lifelong friend of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, has died, Buckingham Palace reported on Friday. He was 99 years old. Philip, also known by the official title of Duke of Edinburgh, was the longest-serving member of Britain. He married Princess Elizabeth of the time in 1947, after a courtship that fascinated a country that was still in turmoil from the devastation of World War II. In his seven decades of service, Philip often accompanied the queen on his royal engagements, and made thousands of solo appearances. He once described himself as “the most experienced plate expander in the world,” while praising the queen for being “a constant force and driver.” The Duke was well known for his frequent notes, but occasionally missed the mark, sometimes in a spectacular way. Philip continued to make public appearances until the 1990s, only to retire in August 2017. He supported numerous philanthropic efforts and was associated with about 800 organizations. He created the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme, a youth development program that operates in more than 130 countries and territories around the world. After retiring, Philip spent much of his time on the Queen’s rural Sandringham estate. He has occasionally been seen at private family events in recent years, such as the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank, both at Windsor Castle. Philip’s advanced age has meant that his health has received a lot of media attention in recent years. In December 2019, he was taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure” because of what Buckingham Palace described as a “pre-existing” condition. He was previously admitted to the hospital more than once for a variety of reasons, including hip replacement and treating bladder infections. The Duke was born in 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu to Prince Philip of Denmark. He left Greece at the age of 18 months with his family when King Constantine had to abdicate after being rebelled by military forces deployed by the Greeks in the war. The family first moved to Paris and later, in 1928, to England. #MaxFoster #CNNInternational #PrincePhilip.



source