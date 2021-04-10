A 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes an island in the Pacific Ocean that used to worship Prince Philip “as God” of the world | News





The group, stationed in villages on Tana Island, part of the remote island of Vanuatu, revered the Duke of Edinburgh and believed he was the incarnation of a veteran who left the island to fight a war. The powerful soul group in Yaohanin and surrounding villages felt that the Leader of the Fighters would return to the islands with a wealthy white wife.

“I envision there will be some wailing rituals, some private dances,” Kirk Hoffman, in charge of the so-called Prince Philip movement on the island, told the Daily Telegraph.

“There will be a focus on men drinking kava (a drink made from the root of the pepper plant) – it is the key to opening the door to the intangible world.

“In Tana, he is not drunk as a means of intoxication. It connects the physical world with the intangible world.”

He added that islanders can continue their beliefs with Prince Charles, who recently visited Vanuatu in 2018.

There, the Prince of Wales met Jimmy Joseph, from the village of Yaohannan, during a tour of the country, formerly known as the New Hebrides.

The Prince shook hands warmly with Mr. Joseph as he presented him as a gift.

“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to many young New Zealanders with the Hillary Duke of Edinburgh award,” said Jacinda Arden, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

“In more than fifty years of the award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the program.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his country’s “deepest condolences and condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of Prince Philip.

“While your strength and survival, Your Majesty, may now be over, Jenny and I are praying that you find great comfort in your faith, in your family, at this time,” he said. “But we also, Your Majesty, say to you as a nation, let us now also be your strength and remain while you continue to endure, as you continue to serve faithfully and faithfully, as you have done for many generations.”

He added, “She was there for us a long time ago, so let us be there now for you, Your Majesty, and let us send our love to you for this, I’m sure, one of the saddest things you have. Days.”

Fijian Prime Minister Vurek Bainimarama added that Fijians will join the world in waving the late Prince Philip at last.

In a statement, Mr. Bainimarama said he would never forget the stories his parents told him of Prince Philip’s visit to Fiji in 1953 and his warm embrace of our islands in the years that followed.

