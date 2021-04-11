Gas bombs dropped on police while riots continue in Northern Ireland





The Irish Taoiseach has warned that Northern Ireland should not be re-immersed “in this dark place of sectarian killings and political disagreements” after another night of violence that left 14 police officers injured. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

In one incident, a burning car crashed into a police Land Rover, a force that also fired gas bombs and missiles at what he called “irresponsible and dangerous criminal behavior.” ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source