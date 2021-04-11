An earthquake has reportedly been felt off Ucluelet in the far south as Oregon – Parksville Qualicum Beach News





You might not have felt them, but there were two small earthquakes off Vancouver Island on Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

According to John Cassidy, a seismologist at Canadian National Resources, posted on social media, the first slight earthquake occurred on April 9 on the island’s northwest coast and was recorded as a magnitude 1.5 earthquake.

He noted that no one reported feeling a “small earthquake,” but it was a reminder that the island is an “active seismic zone” and that even the smallest earthquakes can be detected.

No one felt a small earthquake (M ~ 1.5) this afternoon on the west coast of #Vancouver Island, but it is a reminder of an active seismic area and we can easily detect earthquakes that are too small to be felt in this area. Canadian Earthquakes: https: //t.co/vrsia5qHdW pic.twitter.com/okwyL8em8Y

– John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) April 9, 2021

The second earthquake occurred after 12:30 a.m. on April 10. The 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred on the island’s west coast, but is closer to Ucluelet and Bamfield, Cassidy said.

Another small earthquake (M ~ 3) on the west coast of Vancouver Island – this one is closer to #Ucluelet and #Bamfield. Did you feel the shaking right after midnight? (00:34 PDT) Please report here: https: //t.co/D3eZJ1aqO0#CitizenScience pic.twitter.com/8ZmnkZ1JAL

– John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) April 10, 2021

According to the US Geological Survey, the depth of the earthquake that occurred on Saturday morning was 37.2 kilometers and was felt by a person living more than 400 kilometers away in Oregon.

Those who have felt earthquakes can file a report on the Canadian Natural Resources website, earthquakes, canada.nrcan.gc.ca, or earthquake.

