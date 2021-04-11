Ash covers Saint Vincent as the eruption of La Soufriere continues The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel





Residents with respiratory problems have been advised to stay indoors, 2,000 people have been in shelters in Saint Vincent, and an Ashfall warning has also been issued for Barbados.

Ash rained down on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent as the eruption of La Soufriere volcano continued on Saturday, leaving buildings, cars, trees and the air covered in a layer of soot.

120 miles to the east, the government of Barbados has issued a warning of “severe ash” on land and over water. The nation’s weather service has warned that ash can create conditions with low visibility, and can cause respiratory problems.

The satellite images showed the ash plume moving through the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, in St. Vincent, meanwhile, 76 shelters were housing about 2,000 evacuees, according to the Disaster Agency. Others left by boat.

(More: Several People Killed in Indonesia Earthquake)

“The Vincentians are waking up to a very thick ash fall and a strong smell of sulfur that has now reached the capital,” the St Vincent and the Grenadines Disaster Management Agency wrote on Twitter early Saturday.

Ash can also clog car engines and cause other problems, according to the West Indies Earthquake Research Center. The center shared a list of tips for dealing with heavy ash, including wearing a mask, eye protection and wrapping electronics in plastic wrap. Those suffering from respiratory illnesses have been advised to stay indoors. The center also warned against wearing contact lenses, saying that the ash can erode the cornea.

“Volcanic ash is a huge nuisance and is ubiquitous in the home and office,” according to the cover. “Ash differs from regular household dust, in that its sharp crystalline composition causes surfaces to be scratched and scraped when removed with wiping or brushing.

Ashfall comes a day after at least two explosions rocked the island, sending a plume of ash more than 6 miles into the sky.

The volcanic activity continued throughout the night and into Saturday, with lightning appearing in the charged particles of the ash plume.

In an update at 8 p.m. Friday, the Research Center tweeted that a continuous tremor has been recorded for the past five hours.

The center said, “The volcano is still in an explosive state that may last for several days to weeks.”

Saint Vincent is an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea, about 500 miles southeast of Puerto Rico. It is part of an island nation that also includes the northern Grenadines and has a population of about 110,000 people, according to the World Bank. Most of them live in Saint Vincent, which is about 18 miles long and 11 miles wide.

Officials said about 16,000 people were in the evacuation zone.

The volcano began oozing lava in December 2020. This was the first activity at La Soufriere since an explosive eruption in 1979.

Before the last eruption, activity increased dramatically at the volcano on Thursday. A series of earthquakes have been detected at the site, indicating magma rising towards the surface, according to the West Indies Seismological Research Center. The gas and steam escaped from the volcano also increased, which is another harbinger of a volcanic eruption.

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report breaking weather news, the environment, and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of the parent company, IBM.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos