Southland County Council is preparing to proceed with earthquake regulation for buildings

Meeting earthquake standards could cost building owners the main streets of four cities in Southland.

It looks like the rules that a businessman thinks could lead to the end of small Southland towns will go ahead.

At the Southland County Council’s full meeting on Wednesday, it is recommended that councilors consider the main streets of four cities in Southland areas of high priority in vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

If this continues, building owners in priority areas of Ottawa, Riverton, Winton and Windham will need to assess and purchase their buildings against seismic standards within 12 and a half years. The non-priority building will have to be repaired in 25 years.

When the council heard public notes on the matter in December, former Ottawa businessman and Christchurch businessman, Lindsay Gotsel, said that many townships were already empty, the additional cost of the treatment could be the end of the small Southland town.

Gotsel rents out a building to a hairdresser in Ottawa.

A report by Council Building Compliance Team Leader Simon Tonkin is expected to be presented to the board on Wednesday.

In the report, Tonkin says some applicants disagree with this approach [the recommended option] She emphasized that there is not enough traffic or vehicles to ensure that any of the towns are priority areas.

Evaluate buildings in shorter time frames [12.5 years compared to 25] It can cause financial stress for owners, says Tonkin.

He adds that a sufficient number of buildings in the four towns have buildings with mostly unsupported construction work.

“The Christchurch earthquakes clearly demonstrated that unreinforced building buildings create a greater risk and potential loss of life for people who pass through these buildings,” Tonkin says in the report.

Reducing priority areas on the main streets has been contemplated but it was not an option, he says.

Tuatapere has been considered a potential priority route, but Tonkin recommends against doing so.

The council had written to 149 real estate owners in the proposed areas during the consultation period and 22 of them responded.

