The funeral of Prince Philip Prince will take place on 17 April – BBC News





The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place next Saturday at 3pm in St George's Chapel in Windsor, Buckingham Palace has announced. Arrangements that "celebrate and reflect" service life have been adapted to account for the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Sussex will fly from his home in the U.S. to join other members of the Royal Family at the ceremony.

