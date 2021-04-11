Earthquakes rattle Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands; There is no tsunami threat





Today’s epicenter is located along the southwest coast of Puerto Rico and the northern US Virgin Islands. Photo: USGS

A series of earthquakes struck Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands in the past 24 hours; Fortunately, there is no risk of a tsunami from seismic activity today.

The five earthquakes in Puerto Rico were relatively mild. The first was located 2.2 miles outside of Guanica. The second is 2.3 located about a mile and a half from Guayanilla. The second was followed by a third right stationed in Guayanilla with a force of 2.6 degrees. A pair of earthquakes shook outside Maria Antonia, the former being 2.2 and the latter 2.8.

The Puerto Rican earthquakes are likely continuing aftershocks from the powerful earthquake that struck the island in January 2020. This 6.4 caused massive damage to Puerto Rico, including widespread power outages in most parts of the island. A swarm of earthquakes started here in December 2019 and unrest has continued since then.

During the earthquake and tsunami drills in March, officials trained how to respond to a major seismic event in the vicinity of an earthquake in the past 24 hours. Photo: NOAA

Approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte Amalie in the US Virgin Islands, a strongest 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck. This earthquake does not appear to be related to the ongoing seismic activity in Puerto Rico.

These earthquakes occur near the northern edge of the Caribbean Plate, a predominantly oceanic tectonic plate that lies beneath Central America and the Caribbean Sea off the northern coast of South America. The Caribbean Plate borders the North American Plate, the South American Plate, the Nazca Plate and the Cocos Plate. These plate boundaries are home to continuous seismic activity, including frequent earthquakes, occasional tsunamis, and sometimes volcanic eruptions.

La Soufriere erupts today on the eastern edge of the Caribbean plate, and is one of the many active volcanoes that line this border area. Heavy ash and sulfur gases from the eruption are falling today around Saint Vincent, the Grenadines and Barbados.

However, the earthquakes in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands have nothing to do with volcanic activity in Saint Vincent. While they are around the same tectonic plate, they are very far from being bound.

Because of the seismic hazards present in this part of the world, the United States and other Caribbean governments participated in earthquake and tsunami drills here just weeks ago. On March 11th, through the CaribeWave ’21 Tsunami Warning System Exercise, officials excavated two hypothetical earthquakes, 8.0 and 8.5. In this exercise, simulated tsunamis hit parts of Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, parts of Central and South America, and beyond. Days later, on March 17th, another major earthquake and tsunami drill took place. Unlike the CaribeWave ’21 event focused on Caribbean preparedness, Exercise LANTEX 21 on March 17 was designed to prepare the rest of the North American coast for tsunami hazards. Exercise LANTEX21 on March 17 simulated a stronger magnitude 8.8 earthquake in the North Atlantic Ocean. If such an earthquake happened, a devastating tsunami would likely hit the eastern coasts of the United States and Canada.

Comments

Comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos