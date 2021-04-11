The eruption of the Caribbean volcano has caused a massive evacuation in St Vincent – BBC News





An “explosive” volcanic eruption has covered the Caribbean island of St Vincent with ash and smoke and displaced thousands of people. La Soufrière, which has been around for decades, began showing volcanic activity in December, but has risen this week. On Thursday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves called for more than 16,000 residents to be evacuated to the “red zone”. The volcano has thrown dark ash feathers into the air for 6 km (3.7 miles). Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source