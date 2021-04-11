Uncategorized
Covid is spreading faster than anywhere else in India – BBC News
India recorded an increase of more than 150,000 coronavirus cases per day and more than 800 new deaths on Sunday. Since the pandemic began, the country has confirmed more than 12 million cases and more than 167,000 deaths. It has the third largest Covid-19 infection in the world after the United States and Brazil. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]