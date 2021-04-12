Connect with us

India has new cases of Covid, some hospitals are overwhelmed – BBC News

A second wave of Indian Covid has set a record level of new cases, with more than 150,000 infections recorded in a single day. The state of Maharashtra, whose capital is the financial center of Mumbai, is the hardest hit, with several hospitals in distress. Mishal Husain presents Yogita Limaye’s BBC News at Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

