Sidewalk attack kills federal judge | News





Boca Raton, Florida – A Florida woman claiming to be Harry Potter killed a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after her car veered off the sidewalk.

Nastasia Snape, 23, is accused of car murders and other crimes in Friday’s accident that killed County Judge Sandra Viorstein, 75, who has served in the East District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchenikov, was taken to hospital, but no Its state can be determined Sunday.

According to court records, eyewitnesses told Boca Raton police that Snape was driving choppy, wandering and stopping traffic on a busy road when she drove onto the sidewalk and hit Fuerstein. Snape then drove back onto the road and hit the boy in the crosswalk.

Police say Snape fled to nearby Delray Beach, where it crashed. Police say they found in her bag a synthetic drug known as “bath salts”, which can cause psychotic attacks. She was imprisoned on bail of $ 60,000 on Sunday.

The family was awarded $ 29.5 million

A jury awarded $ 29.5 million to the family of a woman who developed brain damage after being treated for a severe allergic reaction by the Las Vegas Ambulance Service in 2013.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday that 27-year-old Chantel Giacallon suffered anaphylactic shock after biting into a piece of bread filled with peanut butter while in Las Vegas for a conference.

Giacallon’s attorney, Christian Morris, said she lost oxygen in her brain for minutes after she sought treatment from MedicWest Ambulance, who was running the paramedic station that day.

Morris argued in a civil lawsuit that MedicWest Ambulance neglected its allergic reaction.

He argued that none of the paramedics on-site that day had epinephrine IV, an adrenaline treatment for severe allergic reactions required by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Alleged negligence in Egypt railway accident

Egyptian prosecutors said Sunday that they discovered that gross negligence by railroad employees was behind a fatal train accident that caused popular protest across the country. Drugs were also alleged to be involved.

The crash of a passenger train on March 26th was the latest in a series of fatal railway accidents in the most populous Arab country. At least 18 people were killed and 200 others were injured, including children.

4 migrants die at sea; Spain saves 19

Spanish authorities said on Sunday they recovered the bodies of four migrants from a boat with 19 survivors who took the treacherous route from West Africa to the Canary Islands.

The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service said its crews had responded to an alarm call from a fishing boat that located the migrants in a rickety boat unfit for the high seas.

Indonesia earthquake 6.0, leaving 8 dead

An earthquake struck the main island of Java in Indonesia, killing eight people and destroying more than 1,300 buildings, officials said Sunday. It did not cause a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said that the magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred off the island’s southern coast at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and Rahmat Triono, head of the Indonesia Seismic and Tsunami Center, said the undersea earthquake does not have the ability to cause a tsunami. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos