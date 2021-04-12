Connect with us

Uncategorized

Philip Prince: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward talk about their loss – BBC News

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By



The Duke of Edinburgh has publicly remembered his three young children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward talking to them about what it meant to them. It follows the words of Prince Charles and a special service at Canterbury Cathedral. Prince Andrew also spoke about the impact the Duke’s death had on his mother, the Queen, and how he had left a huge void in his life. Mishal Husain reported on royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell on BBC News Ten. .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: