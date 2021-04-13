Connect with us

The government has ordered an independent investigation into Cameron’s pressure

The government has ordered an independent investigation into the lobby work on behalf of former Prime Minister David Cameron on behalf of the financial company Greensill Capital, which has now joined the administration. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The review, led by attorney Nigel Boardman, will examine how contracts were secured and how business representatives participated with the government. Cameron, who stressed that he has not broken the lobbying rules, said he should contact ministers through "formal" channels.

