Violence in Northern Ireland: what is happening and why? – BBC Newsnight





On the streets of Northern Ireland, sector incidents have erupted since the end of March 2021. But what is behind the tensions and can political dialogue stabilize the situation?

The governments of Belfast, London and Dublin have condemned the unrest and the US has called for calm as it was attacked on April 8 after six years of police using water cannons for the first time. Saturday night, April 10, was the first day without major incidents since Good Friday. The lack of trouble has been linked to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, although there were clashes in Belfast and Colerain on Friday night, hours after his death was announced. While all major parties in Northern Ireland have called for an “immediate and complete end” to the violence, they are divided around its causes. Newsnight’s Lewis Goodall reported on Belfast. #Newsnight #BBC #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

