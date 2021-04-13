ODOT is preparing for an earthquake retrofit project on seven Klamath Falls bridges





KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is preparing to embark on a long-term project aimed at modifying seven bridges in the Klamath Falls area that are considered to be of special risk in the event of a strong earthquake.

ODOT said the $ 32 million project starts this year and will continue for the next four years. Six of the bridges will be modernized, although one – on US 97 over Lakeport Boulevard and UP Railroad – will be completely replaced.

“The bridges are located on US 97, which is a major north-south highway and” Way of Life “in the event of a major earthquake, the agency said. “Due to its inland location, US 97 is expected to perform significantly better than other major north-south I-5 and US 101 – which will be severely damaged or destroyed in the aftermath of the Cascadia subduction event.”

Oregon officials identified these seven bridges as being most vulnerable to an earthquake of magnitude 8.0 or greater, which would eventually be expected in the Cascadia subduction event off the coast of Oregon.

Geologists believe that plate tectonics off the coast of Oregon change approximately once every 300 years, leading to a major earthquake and subsequent tsunami. Another event happened 321 years ago, and scientists believe another event is too late.

Klamath Falls also witness occasional local earthquakes, with the ODOT referring to the 1993 Scotts Mill and Klamath Falls earthquakes.

“US 97 will be the first primary route to achieve its flexibility goal with the completion of the Bridge 97 package in the southern US,” said ODOT. “A similar set was completed last year at the northern tip of US 97, south of Biggs Junction.”

A contractor for the project will be selected through competitive bidding during the summer, and bridge work is expected to commence thereafter.

