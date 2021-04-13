2021 season preview of San Jose Earthquakes





After a season full of ups and downs, San Jose Earthquakes are out of their longest-than-expected season and are looking forward to the NFL surprise again in 2021. Chris Wondolowski is back for another season, and the historic goalscorer will be back. Definitely get playtime, although he will likely need to make his way into the starting line-up again. Can San Jose not only reach the playoffs this season but really show they are ready for the move? It will be another great season in the bay area.

San Jose Earthquakes (2020 record: 8W-9L-6D, eighth-place Western Conference, lost in the first round of playoffs by penalty shootout)

Head Coach: Matthias Almeida (season 3)

Key Additions: Eduardo “Chovis” Lopez, Luciano Abecasis, Eric Remedy

Major losses: Nick Lima, Fako, Joram Kachia, Danny Hosen

Best XI Expected (4-2-3-1): GK-Marcinkowski; Abecasis, Jungwirth, Alanís, M. Lopez; Goodson, Yewell; Espinosa, Chovis Lopez, Fierro; Rivers

Best Off-Season Action: The Earthquakes is hoping that Chofis Lopez’s arrival will boost their performance and act as a robbery. The Chivas producer was floated by Guadalajara for off-court reasons last fall and needs to reset his career. San Jose hopes to be revived under former coach Almeida and boost his goal-oriented production for a penny on the dollar.

Reasons to worry about earthquakes: San Jose has promised several big signings after basically standing in 2020, and while they’ve added Chovis and Abecasis to their starting lineup, they can really use more upgrades in offense and defense. They have multiple player assigned slots to use for the said big engagements, but they still have to pull the trigger. Almeida manages to drop off their roster more than any other MLS coach can, but unless there is a 20-goal scorer in their midst already, which seems unlikely, they need more reinforcements to really be more than just a rookie squad. General manager Jesse Fioranelli said the team is working hard to add more players, but they may eventually wait until summer to add another player or three.

Why Earthquakes Worth Watching: In the Almeida era, games were largely festivals on both sides, so there are usually plenty of fireworks. Beyond that, Quakes has a self-belief that may sometimes seem misleading, but a decade-long track record of returning to gaming, as well as Almeyda’s outstanding player management, have combined to make this team believe they’re in pretty much any game. Their self-belief is a superpower at this point, allowing them to fight and nullify scores when other teams have thrown the towel long before.

Beyond that, Almeida’s style of play is unique to MLS. Team Earthquakes, a student of Marcelo Bielsa, uses the man-watch system and plays an incredibly vertical style. They are used to chaos a lot more than most teams, and while they break down amazingly, at times, their frantic style usually upsets opponents and leads to stretches of nice play in between sharp strength. If you are a student of tactics, Quakes games are fun, as you watch the chess match between Almeyda and its corresponding number on the other bench.

