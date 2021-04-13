Drop It & Cover It Hold: Utah for Earthquake Safety Practice





The annual Great Utah Shakeout event will take place on Thursday, April 15th. The event is designed to assist Utahns in earthquake safety practice. (Utah Check Out)

Utahns will participate in an event designed to enhance earthquake safety on Thursday, April 15th.

The Great Utah ShakeOut is an annual event to prepare people across the state for the possibility of a major earthquake. Event organizers provide individuals, schools and companies with instructions and resources to conduct emergency earthquake simulation and drills.

Over 90% of Utah lives in earthquake zones, so regulators have tried to address the importance of preparing for this potential natural disaster over the past few years.

Last March, a historic 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck homes across the Wasatch Front. While BYU reported no damages after the earthquake, others across the state were unlucky. ShakeOut aims to treat future earthquakes and prepare people for what may come.

“Many Utah residents rule out earthquake risk based on the near absence of medium to large earthquakes, particularly along the Wasatch interface,” says ShakeOut. “Most of the people who live in Utah today have not experienced a devastating earthquake in the state.”

ShakeOut organizers believe in the importance of preparing for times of emergency so residents are prepared for what may come.

Earthquake safety is taught simply through the motto “Fall, Cover and Hold”. This phrase describes what to do when you are inside a building during an earthquake: Drop to the ground, take shelter under a sturdy desk or table, and hold on until the shaking stops.

Organizers say that in order to respond quickly, you need to exercise a lot in order to create safe habits.

Other earthquake safety measures are also covered during training. Practicing all kinds of situations allows people to become more comfortable with what they would do if the same opportunity presented itself.

More than 680,000 residents have registered to participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut for this year. More information about registration can be found on the ShakeOut website.

