Uncategorized
An unexpected radical approach to Biden’s presidency
Although Joe Biden was known as a pragmatic salesman, he took a bold and radical approach until the beginning of his presidency. In this final episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains the unexpected direction following the era of Biden Trump and Covid-19. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Joseph R. Biden, Jr. the president’s opening speech.
While Biden promises tremendous action on climate change, the fight against the fossil fuel industry has only just begun
The White House has announced an extensive immigration bill for Priscilla Alvarez
With Biden Congress he resorts to limited executive action to control the gun
The Biden administration will revoke the Keystone pipe permit on Wednesday, sources said
Biden is targeting Trump’s legacy with first-day executive actions
The US is officially rejoining the Paris climate agreement
Joe Biden has announced his candidacy for president for 2020, after a few months
Four ways to look at Joe Biden’s radicalism
CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Steven Sevilla
