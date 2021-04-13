The US is demanding a suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommend stopping the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in more than six cases of “rare and severe” U.S. blood clots. The six reported cases included more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States. Six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred within 6 to 13 days of receiving the vaccine, according to a joint document from the CDC and the FDA. Dr. Carlos Del Rio and Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN discuss the ad. #CNN #New.



