China sends warplanes to Taiwan air defense zone, Taipei says





China sent 25 warplanes to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday, the largest breach of the space since the island began reporting on the activity in September, the Taiwan Defense Ministry said. The Chinese flight was warned by the U.S. Secretary of State in Beijing and the next day Washington pledged to defend China on a self-governing democratic island that is part of its sovereign territory. Among the 25 aircraft sent by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces were 14 J-16 aircraft, four J-10 aircraft, four H-6K bombers, two submarine warfare aircraft and air alert and early control aircraft. To the Taiwan Ministry of Defense.



