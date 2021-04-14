Uncategorized
How Biden is trying to cross the line Citizen CNN
CNN’s David Chalian, Rosa Flores and Abby Philip join CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss the rise of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border, the reasons, and President Joe Biden’s challenges to keeping the situation under control. Get Citizen updates on CNN about exclusive events and tools delivered to your inbox on a weekly basis. Register here: https://cnn.it/3rBiebS
#CitizenByCNN #CNN #New.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]