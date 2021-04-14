Minneapolis has protested as an officer and police chief for shooting a black man who is resigning





There has been another night of violence on the streets of Minneapolis. They made many people angry protesters riot police, after a black shot. Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police after an accident when an officer grabbed a gun with a Taser while stopping traffic. The officer who shot him and the city police chief have both resigned. The shooting happened just a few miles from the site of the George Floyd murder trial. Fiona Bruce introduces Nick Bryant to BBC News at Ten in Minneapolis.

