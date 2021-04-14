Biden will announce that U.S. troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11th





President Joe Biden, who has concluded that there is no military solution to the security and political problems in Afghanistan and will focus on deeper national security challenges, will formally announce on Wednesday that U.S. troops will leave the country before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. attacks, said a senior administration official. The withdrawal expands the presence of U.S. troops beyond the May 1 deadline set by the Trump administration in a deal with the Taliban, but only for a few months. Biden has been growing the decision with his advisers for months and said he did not believe U.S. troops should be in the country before the deadline. It was the Washington Post that reported the news. The top official of the administration said that NATO troops will also continue the same withdrawal period. U.S. troops said they would withdraw from U.S. troops "much earlier" on Sept. 11, and said the date was the last time they would leave the rest of the workforce.



